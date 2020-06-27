Health groups outline $18 billion vaccine plan to beat covid

The goal is to secure 2 billion doses by 2021 to try to halt the contagion that has sickened about 10 million people in a matter of months and created economic turmoil around the world. The World Health Organization, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations are coordinating the initiative to deploy the shots, which must still show they can work in human tests. The broader campaign to combat Covid, including vaccines, drugs and tests, will need about $28 billion in funding.