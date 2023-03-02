Health insurers square off with Biden administration over medicare payments
- Critics contend insurers get inflated payments based on how they list patients’ medical conditions.
Health insurers are tussling with the Biden administration over a proposal that could curtail federal payments for some private Medicare plans, a high-stakes issue for the industry because the business represents a growth engine.
In a continuing effort that included a Super Bowl ad, insurers and their allies argue that the administration plans a payment cut next year for the popular health plans, which are known as Medicare Advantage.The tagline for the commercial, from the industry-backed Better Medicare Alliance, was “Tell the White House: Don’t cut Medicare Advantage." The group has also rallied Medicare Advantage enrollees to call members of Congress, and it has set up a site at dontcutmedicareadvantage.com.
Federal health officials have fired back. Xavier Becerra, the secretary of Health and Human Services, criticized “disinformation being pushed out by high-paid industry hacks and their allies."The head of the Medicare agency, Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, said that her agency has “thoughtfully proposed updates that improve payment accuracy" and that Medicare Advantage plans would see an overall increase in payments next year under the proposal.
The proposal by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services would change how the Medicare agency pays insurers. Under a setup called “risk adjustment," the insurers get more money for enrollees who are sicker, since those patients are likely to need more care and generate higher expenses. The more health conditions that the insurers can document in their customers, the higher their payments from the government are likely to be.
Critics have long contended that insurers’ intense efforts to document health conditions have resulted in overpayments. The new proposal would eliminate or trim the payments associated with some conditions, such as atherosclerosis, or plaque buildup, in arteries of the extremities, and a specific type of malnutrition.
Insurers argue that these changes, combined with other aspects of the proposal, would effectively represent a cut in their payments.
The new policy, which would affect payments for 2024, is expected to be finalized in early April.
The spat over payments for the private plans comes amid a broader political messaging fight over Medicare. President Biden has sought to portray himself as defending the federal health program for the elderly and disabled against Republicans. Republican leaders have said they aren’t planning cuts to Medicare, and the National Republican Senatorial Committee attacked the proposed Medicare Advantage payment changes.
For insurers and some doctor groups, the proposed changes are a threat because of the importance of the rapidly growing Medicare business. More than 30 million people now get their Medicare coverage through private insurers, about half of all the program’s beneficiaries. In 2022, the federal Medicare program spent about $427 billion on Medicare Advantage, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
The Biden administration says the 2024 payment proposal isn’t a cut. The administration’s stance is based on a projection from the Medicare agency, which suggested that even if the proposal went into effect, the Medicare Advantage insurers’ revenue would increase by about 1% on average next year. That is because the agency expects insurers will bill next year in a way that will still increase the risk adjustments.
The insurers argue that the agency is making an assumption about how they will bill and that the payment policy changes would be a cut.
Stacy Sanders, a counselor to the HHS secretary, said that it was “categorically false" to call the rate proposal a cut and that payments would increase overall by about $4 billion.
For some insurers—and doctor groups that work with them—the diagnoses affected by the proposed changes are key sources of revenue, industry consultants said. America’s Physician Groups, an association representing doctor groups, said some members projected their revenue could fall by as much as 20%.
The effect is likely to vary widely by insurer, and some may not see a payment drop-off. “It isn’t going to be an across-the-board impact for everyone," said Melissa Smith, an insurance industry consultant at Healthmine.
Among the largest Medicare Advantage companies are UnitedHealth Group Inc. and Humana Inc. Humana said it was still analyzing the proposed changes. A spokesman for UnitedHealth said the proposal should be withdrawn. The proposed changes “would effectively cut benefits and raise costs for the 30 million seniors who depend on Medicare Advantage for their healthcare, with a disproportionate impact on diverse, low-income and chronically ill seniors," the spokesman said.
The Medicare agency said the risk-adjustment changes are important to update the payment system and ensure its accuracy. The agency said it had taken aim at diagnoses that were documented more frequently among patients with private Medicare plans than among those covered directly by the federal government. The agency focused on diagnoses that might deliver revenue while not leading to higher health costs. Special codes are used in billing to represent diagnoses.
“We are taking action on codes that are ripe for gaming, meaning diagnosis codes that can be manipulated to increase payment but don’t actually reflect what it will cost to treat that patient," said Ms. Sanders, the HHS counselor.
Mark Hamelburg, a senior vice president at AHIP, an industry group, said that insurers aren’t gaming the payment system and that they are supposed to do a complete and accurate job of recording enrollees’ diagnoses.
Concerns that insurers are getting inflated payments based on documenting enrollees’ diagnoses are longstanding, but federal prosecutors’ and investigators’ focus on industry practices has increased in recent years.
Both the Office of Inspector General of HHS and the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission have repeatedly raised concerns about Medicare insurers’ billing patterns. For 2020, MedPAC estimated that insurers received $12 billion in “unwarranted payments" based on efforts to document members’ diagnoses.
The Medicare agency in January announced tough new standards for auditing the billings of the private insurers, focused on clawing back alleged federal overpayments made to the companies.
Write to Anna Wilde Mathews at Anna.Mathews@wsj.com