Health ministers from WHO South-East Asia countries to discuss covid pandemic

NEW DELHI : Health ministers of member countries of World Health Organizations (WHO) South-East Asia region will meet next week to deliberate upon the ongoing covid pandemic and measures to rebuild essential services to achieve universal health coverage.

The 74th Regional Committee Session of WHO South-East Asia, the annual governing body meeting of WHO in the region, is being hosted by Nepal from 6 to 10 September.

The meeting will be attended by WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, regional director Poonam Khetrapal Singh, besides the health ministers, UN Agencies, partners, donors, and civil society representatives.

Strengthening public health emergency preparedness and response, accelerating progress for prevention and control of non-communicable diseases, and ending viral hepatitis, HIV and STI are among other key issues to be discussed at the annual meeting which is being held virtually for the second consecutive year in view of the pandemic.

Monitoring progress on universal health coverage, revitalizing school-health, and the regional framework for vaccine action plan for vaccine-preventable diseases would also be discussed.

Measles and rubella elimination by 2023, improving access to essential medical products, the South-East Asia Regional Health Emergency Fund and strengthening health systems to accelerate delivery of services for non-communicable diseases at the primary health care level, would come up at the meeting.

Home to one-fourth of the global population, the region continues to sustain the impressive progress made around the priority programs. WHO South-East Asia Region eradicated polio in 2014 and eliminated maternal and neonatal tetanus in 2016.

