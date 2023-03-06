Heart attack ‘not a men-thing’: 5 ways women can take care of cardiac health

Heart attack ‘not a men-thing’: 5 ways women can take care of cardiac health2 min read . 02:16 PM IST
‘Women, a heart attack is not a men-thing,’ said Sushmita Sen who had suffered a heart attack earlier.
‘Women, a heart attack is not a men-thing,’ said Sushmita Sen who had suffered a heart attack earlier.
Sushmita Sen has made it public that she had an angioplasty a few days ago after suffering a heart attack. She added that her heart had been stent-implanted and the recovery would typically take three to 12 months.
Sushmita Sen has made it public that she had an angioplasty a few days ago after suffering a heart attack. She added that her heart had been stent-implanted and the recovery would typically take three to 12 months.
Sen shared some wisdom with her 6.9 million Instagram followers, advising women to follow their hearts even if they are in their 20s. "If you are young or in your 20s, don't listen to people who said it's not your heart. Women, a heart attack is not a men-thing. Don't be afraid, but it's important to be vigilant," she said.
Sen shared some wisdom with her 6.9 million Instagram followers, advising women to follow their hearts even if they are in their 20s. "If you are young or in your 20s, don't listen to people who said it's not your heart. Women, a heart attack is not a men-thing. Don't be afraid, but it's important to be vigilant," she said.
Are women particularly vulnerable to heart attacks?
Are women particularly vulnerable to heart attacks?
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women worldwide. Although many women think of heart disease as a "man's disease," the truth is that women are just as likely to get it as men. The good news is that there are many things women can do to take care of their heart health. Here are five ways:
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women worldwide. Although many women think of heart disease as a "man's disease," the truth is that women are just as likely to get it as men. The good news is that there are many things women can do to take care of their heart health. Here are five ways:
While the basic principles of heart health are the same for both men and women, there are some differences in how heart disease can present in women. Women are more likely than men to experience "atypical" symptoms of a heart attack, such as nausea, vomiting, back pain, or jaw pain. Women may also be more likely to have heart disease in the smaller blood vessels of the heart, which can be harder to diagnose. Additionally, certain risk factors for heart disease, such as high blood pressure and diabetes, may have a greater impact on women than on men. Therefore, it's important for women to be aware of their heart health and to talk to their healthcare provider if they have any concerns.
While the basic principles of heart health are the same for both men and women, there are some differences in how heart disease can present in women. Women are more likely than men to experience "atypical" symptoms of a heart attack, such as nausea, vomiting, back pain, or jaw pain. Women may also be more likely to have heart disease in the smaller blood vessels of the heart, which can be harder to diagnose. Additionally, certain risk factors for heart disease, such as high blood pressure and diabetes, may have a greater impact on women than on men. Therefore, it's important for women to be aware of their heart health and to talk to their healthcare provider if they have any concerns.
Eating a diet that is low in saturated fat, cholesterol and salt can help lower your risk of heart disease. Instead, eat plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins.
Eating a diet that is low in saturated fat, cholesterol and salt can help lower your risk of heart disease. Instead, eat plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins.
Regular physical activity can help lower your risk of heart disease. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise each week.
Regular physical activity can help lower your risk of heart disease. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise each week.
Chronic stress can increase your risk of heart disease. Find healthy ways to manage your stress, such as meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises.
Chronic stress can increase your risk of heart disease. Find healthy ways to manage your stress, such as meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises.
Smoking is a major risk factor for heart disease. If you smoke, quit as soon as possible.
Smoking is a major risk factor for heart disease. If you smoke, quit as soon as possible.
Regular check-ups with your healthcare provider can help detect any heart problems early on. It's especially important to get checked if you have a family history of heart disease, are over 55 years old, or have other risk factors such as high blood pressure or diabetes.
Regular check-ups with your healthcare provider can help detect any heart problems early on. It's especially important to get checked if you have a family history of heart disease, are over 55 years old, or have other risk factors such as high blood pressure or diabetes.