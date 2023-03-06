Heart attack ‘not a men-thing’: 5 ways women can take care of cardiac health

While the basic principles of heart health are the same for both men and women, there are some differences in how heart disease can present in women. Women are more likely than men to experience "atypical" symptoms of a heart attack, such as nausea, vomiting, back pain, or jaw pain. Women may also be more likely to have heart disease in the smaller blood vessels of the heart, which can be harder to diagnose. Additionally, certain risk factors for heart disease, such as high blood pressure and diabetes, may have a greater impact on women than on men. Therefore, it's important for women to be aware of their heart health and to talk to their healthcare provider if they have any concerns.