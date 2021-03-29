Heart of Asia conference: Jaishankar expected to hold bilateral talks

One of the meetings that Jaishankar is expected to have on the sidelines of the conference is with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif. The two ministers could discuss progress on the Chabahar port that India is developing. India has so far delivered four mobile cranes to keep a terminal in operation with two more cranes expected to be delivered in June. India is developing the port as a counter to Pakistan’s Chinese developed port at Gwadar as well as to access landlocked Afghanistan and Central Asia.