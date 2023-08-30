Heart of Invictus: Prince Harry describes emotional trauma after Afghanistan visit in Netflix documentary2 min read 30 Aug 2023, 08:52 PM IST
Prince Harry has described how after returning from his military service in Afghanistan in 2013 triggered an emotional ‘unravelling’ but ‘biggest struggle for me was that no one around me could really help’ in a documentary series ‘Heart of Invictus’ of Netflix
Prince Harry has described how after returning from his military service in Afghanistan in 2013 triggered an emotional “unravelling" but "biggest struggle for me was that no one around me could really help" in a documentary series ‘Heart of Invictus’ of Netflix.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message