A young employee in a Chinese jewellery shop accidentally broke jade bangles worth 1.23 crore. The owner, Cheng, responded with kindness, refusing to make the employee pay for the loss, which drew praise online. The incident highlights compassion over money in the face of mistakes.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated21 Oct 2025, 07:57 PM IST
‘Heartbreaking’: Jewellery shop employee breaks bangles worth ₹1.23 crore; owner’s reaction goes viral(Representative image: Pexels/Castorly Stock)

In a jewellery shop in China, a young employee accidentally broke jade bangles worth 1.23 crore (one million yuan). Then, the owner’s response surprised many.

The incident, caught on CCTV, showed the employee moving a table when he accidentally knocked over a box of jade bangles. The bangles crashed after hitting the floor.

Realising the damage, he tried to pick up the pieces before breaking down in shock. The owner responded with kindness instead of anger. The owner, Cheng, revealed that more than 30 of the 50 bangles were destroyed, according to the South China Morning Post.

At that time, Chinese actor Tan Kai was at the shop filming a product video. The accident occurred after he had asked the employee to move the table. Tan, who has 6.7 million followers on social media, now feels guilty.

“If it weren’t for my request, this wouldn’t have happened. I am now contemplating how to salvage the broken jade and recover some of the owner’s losses,” he said.

The rare Russian nephrites were uninsured, leaving him with the entire loss. Yet, Cheng refused to make the employee pay. Everyone makes mistakes, and compassion matters more than money, he said.

According to Chinese media outlet Jimu News, the employee involved in the jade bangle incident was a recent university graduate who had only been working at the jewellery shop for a few months.

Broken pieces of the jade bangles

In an interview, he admitted feeling scared and anxious while picking up the shattered pieces. Grateful for the owner’s kindness, he said, “Cheng’s leniency preserved my hope for the future.” He now promises to work harder to repay the owner’s generosity.

Social media reaction

The owner’s reaction has gone viral on social media.

“While heartbreaking, the shop owner, clerk and customer have all demonstrated kindness and responsibility,” SCMP quoted a social media user as commenting.

“The broken bangles could be polished into beads and sold as bracelets, helping to recoup some of the losses,” posted another user.

One of them remarked, “Such precious jade bangles should not be left unprotected on the table. The shop owner should reflect on this.”

