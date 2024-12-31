A Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 crashed during an emergency landing at Muan International Airport on December 29, 2024, killing 179 people. The South Korean government is investigating the incident and has pledged to inspect all Boeing 737-800 aircraft for safety.

The child was travelling with his parents, Kang Ko, 43, and Jin Lee Seon, 37, on the family’s first holiday abroad. The trip to Thailand was planned as a festive Christmas getaway, celebrating Kang Ko's successful year with the Kia Tigers baseball team.

As the family embarked on their journey, Kang Ko shared heartfelt moments from their trip on social media platform Instagram, including a poignant photo of his son gazing out of the plane window. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tragically, this joyful experience turned into a nightmare when the aircraft encountered difficulties during landing. After an initial failed landing attempt, the plane received a bird strike warning from air traffic control. The crew then attempted a second landing but faced further complications.

Witnesses reported that the Jeju Air aircraft landed without deploying its nose gear, skidding off the runway and crashing into a concrete wall before erupting in flames. Of the 181 people onboard, only two crew members survived the disaster. The incident marks South Korea's deadliest aviation disaster in decades and has sent shockwaves through the nation.

Police forensics personnel and National Bureau of Investigation officials work at the scene where a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 aircraft crashed and burst into flames at Muan International Airport in Muan, some 288 kilometres southwest of Seoul on December 31, 2024.

In response to this tragedy, South Korean authorities have launched an extensive investigation into the crash's causes, considering factors such as mechanical failure, adverse weather conditions, and potential bird strikes. Investigators from both the US National Transportation Safety Board and Boeing have arrived to assist in uncovering the circumstances surrounding this catastrophe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As families mourn their loved ones, tributes have poured in for Kang Ko and his family. Colleagues described him as a dedicated professional whose absence will be deeply felt in the sports broadcasting community. The emotional toll of this disaster extends beyond loss of life; it signifies shattered dreams and futures for many families affected by this horrific event.