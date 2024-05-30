‘Heartbreaking loss of civilian lives’: India on Israeli strike in Rafah, calls for respect of humanitarian law
Days after an Israeli attack in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, that killed 45, India described the loss of lives as “heartbreaking", while reiterating its position on the Israel-Gaza war. India also called for the protection of civilians and respect for international humanitarian law in Israel's war on Palestinians.