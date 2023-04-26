Heat waves, cyclones are impacting stock markets across Asia3 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 05:36 AM IST
As extreme weather and frequent incidents like cyclone, rain fall, etc, continue to cause a lot of economic damage, they are equally impacting Asian stock markets at a large level. There are chances that difficulties related to El Nino will also accelerate in future
Stock pickers in some of Asia’s key markets are being battered by a series of extreme weather events from heat waves to flooding, signaling the difficulties ahead as El Nino-related risks rise and climate change accelerates.
