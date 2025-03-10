Heathrow Airport News: Passengers face delays after car catches fire inside tunnel - latest update on Terminals 2 and 3

Heathrow Airport News: Passengers travelling to the Heathrow Airport in UK, on Monday, March 10, have been warned to expect severe delays after a car burst into flames in a tunnel close to the airport terminal.

Although the previously closed routes have now been opened, there still continues to be some congestion, the Heathrow Airport announced on X.

Also Read | Germany News: 300 flights cancelled at Hamburg airport

The vehicle was seen on fire inside one of the airport's tunnels which connects Terminals 1, 2 and 3. The M4 southbound between junctions 4 and 4a was closed due to the blaze, causing significant delays for those on ground, and for flyers hoping to catch their flight, reported The Mirror.

Advertisement

‘Congestion around airport’ The Heathrow Airport recently posted that access to Terminals 2 and 3, which was earlier restricted, as now been resolved.

Earlier, the Heathrow Airport had posted an advisory on X, formerly Twitter, urging travellers to allow extra time for their journey or opt for public transport where possible.

Advertisement

“Due to an earlier vehicle fire, road access to Terminals 2 and 3 is partially restricted. Passengers are advised to leave more time travelling to the airport and use public transport where possible. We apologise for the disruption caused,” read Heathrow Airport's advisory.

Heathrow Airport fire The incident happened during the early hours of Monday, reported Metro, adding that the fire forced the closing down of M4 southbound, between the J4 and J4A. The traffic was later diverted through other local routes to access the Heathrow airport.

Two fire engines were also dispatched to the scene to put out the flames, but the car was completely destroyed.

Also Read | International flights can land at airport in Haiti’s southwest for the 1st time

The London fire brigade was called at around 3.00 am, and the fire was controlled within 45 minutes, according to a spokesperson of the fire department, reported the Metro.

Advertisement