Heathrow airport news: Car explodes at Terminal 3 multi-storey car parking, airport access cut

A car at the Heathrow Airport has caught fire at Terminal 3 multi-storey car parking, with footage showing flames billowing out of the area. The car parking has been evacuated and shut down this morning, closing down many operations.

According to the reports, multiple vehicles have destroyed and access to the airport is closed as all four lanes on the M25 were shut due to the fire in the car.

At least four fire engines and about 25 firefighters have been rushed to the incident site at Terminal 3.

No casualty or injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is not known yet. There are reports that it was an electric car that caught fire.

A Heathrow spokesperson said, “Earlier this morning our teams responded to a small vehicle fire in the multi-storey car park for Terminal 3.”

The spokesperson has informed that the fire was quickly extinguished. “The fire was quickly extinguished. This is an isolated incident. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience,” the airport spokesperson said.

“The car park is temporarily closed which may cause some congestion on surrounding roads.”

Later, they reported that the car park has reopened and the rest of the airport continues to operate normally.

It said, “The car park has now reopened and the rest of the airport continues to operate as normal.”