London’s Heathrow Airport shuts Terminal 4 amid emergency response; other Terminals unaffected

London’s Heathrow Airport on Monday (September 8) temporarily closed and evacuated Terminal 4 as emergency services responded to an incident, the airport confirmed.

Heathrow advised passengers not to travel to Terminal 4, noting that airport staff were supporting passengers on site. “Please do not travel to Terminal 4, colleagues are supporting passengers on site. We will provide further information as soon as we can, all other terminals are operating as normal,” the airport said in a post on social media platform X.

The London Fire Brigade said firefighters were dealing with a “possible hazardous materials incident,” according to a statement cited by the BBC.

"Specialist crews have been deployed to carry out an assessment of the scene, and part of the airport has been evacuated as a precaution whilst firefighters respond," the fire brigade said.

Impact on operations The closure affects only Terminal 4, with the airport’s other terminals continuing normal operations. Travelers planning flights from Terminal 4 were urged to stay updated through official airport channels.

Emergency response Details regarding the nature of the incident and the involvement of emergency services have not yet been disclosed. Authorities are on site managing the situation and ensuring passenger safety.

Heathrow, one of Europe’s busiest airports, handles tens of millions of passengers annually, and officials stressed that the situation is being closely monitored.