The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged governments and local authorities to implement a strong surveillance system for high-risk individuals during the ongoing heatwave affecting the northern hemisphere.

People with cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, diabetes, pregnant women, children, and homeless individuals are especially vulnerable to the extreme temperatures experienced in parts of Europe, Asia, and the United States this week.

"We are very concerned about those who are most vulnerable. And clearly, the heatwaves can exacerbate all of those pre existing diseases," Maria Neira, director of the public health, environment and social determinants of health department at the WHO, told journalists on Wednesday.

"In the medium and long term, we need to decarbonize our society as well," Neira said.

Extreme weather across world

Extreme weather was also disrupting life for millions in Europe and Americans.

The heat wave has hit southern Europe during the peak summer tourist season, breaking records - including in Rome - and bringing warnings about an increased risk of deaths. Wildfires burned for a third day west of the Greek capital, Athens, and firefighters raced to keep flames away from coastal refineries.

Fanned by erratic winds, the fires have gutted dozens of homes, forced hundreds of people to flee and blanketed the area in thick smoke. Temperatures could climb to 43 Celsius (109 Fahrenheit) on Thursday, forecasters said.

Meanwhile, a dangerous heat wave was holding an area stretching from Southern California to the Deep South in its grip, bringing the city of Phoenix its 20th straight day with temperatures of 110 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.

Global warming worsens the heatwave this year, while erratic weather patterns cause heavy rains in South Korea and flash floods in northern India. More than 100 people have died due to landslides and accidents related to heavy rainfall since June 1.

