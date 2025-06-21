Heatwave alert in Europe: England, Wales reel under sizzling heat; Mercury expected to soar

England and Wales reel under heatwaves as both nations recorded with highs of 30.8°C with Friday not being the warmest day of the year so far, according to Met office. Its spokesperson said this comes as thunderstorms warn to strike large parts of northern England on Saturday. Temperatures could go upto to 34°C in isolated areas of England, but rain, hail and lightning may occur.

An official heatwave is declared when temperatures meet or exceed specific thresholds, ranging from 25°C to 28°C, depending on the region, for three consecutive days. According to Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell, "many areas" in England and "one or two areas" in Wales, including Cardiff, have now reached heatwave status following the peak temperatures recorded on Friday.

Although the national temperature record for the year remains unbroken, Friday marked the hottest day of 2025 so far for Wales, Northern Ireland, and Scotland. A yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued by the Met Office, spanning from Nottingham to areas north of Newcastle, in effect from 3 pm on Saturday until 4 am on Sunday.

What does Met Office have to say? The Met Office cautioned that the most severe storms could bring “frequent lightning, large hail, and gusty winds", with a risk of flooding. Met Office spokesperson Nicola Maxey noted, “ There are scattered thunderstorms coming through.”

“Some of the rain could be quite intense, and frequent lightning, hail, gusty winds and some heavy downpours, which we haven’t seen for a while. Some of the ground is quite hard at the moment, and when you get heavy rain hitting hard ground, it can cause surface water issues. You might find surface water on the roads, drains finding it difficult to cope and a small chance of homes being flooded," Maxey stated.

On Thursday, temperatures soared to 32.2°C in Kew, west London, during an amber heat-health alert covering all regions of England. This alert, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for the first time since September 2023, remains in effect until 9 am on Monday. It warns of " likely significant impacts" on health and social care services due to the extreme heat, including an expected increase in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or individuals with underlying health conditions.

“In response to the hot weather, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) has urged people to take heat and water safety precautions seriously. During the 2022 heatwave, when temperatures exceeded 40°C, 320 individuals required hospital treatment. In light of the recent hot weather, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) has called on the public to prioritise heat and water safety.