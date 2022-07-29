Heaviest-known neutron star ‘black widow’ gobbles up its companion | See pics

A neutron star is the compact collapsed core of a massive star that exploded as a supernova at the end of its life cycle, in this particular case, the one described by the researchers is a highly magnetized type of neutron star called a pulsar that unleashes beams of electromagnetic radiation from its poles. As it spins, these beams appear from the perspective of an observer on Earth to pulse - akin to a lighthouse's rotating light, the Reuters report said. Notably, there is only one other neutron star is known to spin more quickly than this one.

