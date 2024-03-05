Heavy rains and snowfall in Afghanistan lead to casualties, livestock losses and destroyed houses. Meanwhile, Salang Highway reopened on Monday post snowstorm.

Afghanistan has been battling with incessant heavy rains and snowfall that killed over 39 people and injured more than 30 across different provinces of the country, Khaama Press reported on Monday.

Spokesman for the Ministry of Disaster Management, Janan Sayeq said that thousands of livestock have also perished due to the snowfall. "The recent snow and rain have completely or partially destroyed 637 residential homes and claimed the lives of 14,000 livestock," ANI quoted him as saying.

The Salang Highway reopened to passenger cars on March 4 following four days of snowfall and blizzards. Moreover, the recent heavy snowfall has blocked several communication routes in provinces and districts of Afghanistan.

Statistical data from Balkh and Faryab provinces obtained by TOLO news suggests a devastating impact on livestock that resulted in the perishing of almost ten thousand animals due to the recent snowfalls.

Abdul Qadir who is a resident of Sar-e-Pul in Afghanistan, expressed the prevailing anxiety among the population as ANI quoted him as saying, "The snow is ongoing and very heavy, and people are anxious as their livestock have suffered losses, many roads are blocked, and there is hardly any movement."

Another resident, Amanullah, stressed the urgent need for government assistance, especially for those affected by road blockages and the plight of hungry livestock.

Therefore, Afghanistan announced the formation of a committee comprising various ministries to address the damages and crisis arising due to the adverse weather situation. The government has allocated fifty million Afghanis to support livestock owners in the provinces of Balkh, Jawzjan, Badghis, Faryab and Herat.

Residents of the Herat's Zindajan district of Afghanistan claimed that 15 earthquake-affected villages in the north of the district have never had a school, TOLOnews reported.

We couldn't study, it's too late for us, but the future hope of Afghanistan is in our young generation. When these youths don't study, what do you think should be done?" TOLOnews quoted Ghulam Nabi, a Zindajan resident, as saying.

Another resident, Mehr Del said, "We don't have a clinic, there are many health problems here. When we get sick, we have to rent a car to go to the city."

(With inputs from ANI)

