Heavy rains and flooding claims 26 lives in South Korea

Heavy rains and flooding claims 26 lives in South Korea1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 06:52 AM IST
At least 26 people have died and 10 are missing due to heavy rains, flooding, and landslides in South Korea. The country is currently experiencing its summer monsoon season, with continuous downpours causing a significant dam to overflow.
More rain is forecast through Wednesday, and the Korea Meteorological Administration has warned the weather conditions pose a "grave" danger.
South Korea is regularly hit by flooding during the summer monsoon period, but the country is typically well-prepared and the death toll is usually relatively low. The country endured record-breaking rains and flooding last year, which left more than 11 people dead.
They included three people who died trapped in a Seoul basement apartment of the kind that became internationally known because of the Oscar-winning Korean film "Parasite".
The government further informed at the time that the 2022 flooding was the heaviest rainfall since Seoul weather records began 115 years ago, blaming climate change for the extreme weather, AFP reported.