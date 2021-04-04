OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Heavy rains trigger landslide, floods in Indonesia; 44 dead

Heavy rains trigger landslide, floods in Indonesia; 44 dead

Debris litter an area hit by flash flood in East Flores, Indonesia, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Landslides and flash floods from torrential rains in eastern Indonesia have killed a number of people and displaced thousands, the disaster agency said Sunday. (AP Photo/Ola Adonara) (AP)
Debris litter an area hit by flash flood in East Flores, Indonesia, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Landslides and flash floods from torrential rains in eastern Indonesia have killed a number of people and displaced thousands, the disaster agency said Sunday. (AP Photo/Ola Adonara) (AP)
Premium
 2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2021, 04:27 PM IST PTI

  • Mud tumbled down onto dozens of house in Lamenele village from the surrounding hills shortly after midnight on Flores Island in East Nusa Tenggara province
  • Rescuers recovered 38 bodies and five injured, said Lenny Ola, who heads the local disaster agency

Landslides and flash floods from torrential rains in eastern Indonesia killed at least 44 people and displaced thousands, a disaster relief agency said Sunday. Several others were still missing.

Mud tumbled down onto dozens of house in Lamenele village from the surrounding hills shortly after midnight on Flores Island in East Nusa Tenggara province. Rescuers recovered 38 bodies and five injured, said Lenny Ola, who heads the local disaster agency.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The bodies of three people were found after being swept away by flash floods in Oyang Bayang village as 40 houses were destroyed, she said. Hundreds of people fled submerged homes, some of which were carried off by the floodwaters.

Seasonal downpours cause frequent landslides and floods and kill dozens each year in Indonesia, a chain of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains.

In another village, Waiburak, three people were killed and seven remained missing when overnight rains caused rivers to burst their banks, sending muddy water into large areas of East Flores district, Ola said. Four injured people were being treated at a local health clinic.

Hundreds of people were involved in rescue efforts, but distribution of aid and relief was hampered by power cuts, blocked roads and the remoteness of the area that's surrounded by choppy waters and high waves, said the National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson, Raditya Jati.

Authorities were still collecting information about the full scale of casualties and damage in the affected areas, Jati said.

Photos released by the agency showed rescuers and police and military personnel taking residents to shelters, bridges cut while roads were covered by thick mud and debris.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Rajeev Shukla to be part of BCCI committee on Lodha panel reforms. Photo: Raajesh Kashyap/Hindustan TimesPremium Premium

IPL 2021: BCCI to propose players' vaccination to govt amid Covid surge, says Rajeev Shukla

1 min read . 04:19 PM IST
A fire broke that out in the forest of Junastat in Bhimtal area of Nainital district.Premium Premium

Centre deploys of NDRF teams, helicopters in Uttarakhand to tackle forest fires

1 min read . 04:14 PM IST
(File photo) Bollywood actor Govinda during an inauguration of a school, in MoradabadPremium Premium

Actor Govinda tests positive for Covid-19, 'He has mild symptoms', says wife Sunita

1 min read . 03:58 PM IST
Pope, in Easter message, slams weapons spending in time of pandemicPremium Premium

Pope, in Easter message, slams weapons spending in time of pandemic

2 min read . 03:56 PM IST

Severe flooding also has been reported in Bima, a town in the neighboring province of West Nusa Tenggara, forcing nearly 10,000 people to flee, Jati said.

In January, 40 people died in two landslides in West Java province. (AP)

NSA

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout