Heavy Russian Airstrikes on Kyiv Kill at Least Four People

Kyiv came under another massive Russian drone and missile attack overnight, with significant damage to infrastructure and residential areas and at least four people killed.

Ukraine was targeted with 593 attack drones and 50 missiles, including Kinzhal ballistic missiles, the Ukrainian airforce said.

The renewed Kremlin airstrikes came hours after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed that Ukraine had recently received a US-made Patriot air defense system from Israel and expected to get two more in the coming months.

Among the targets struck during more than 12 hours of air attacks were a bread factory, a car tire factory, private houses and multi-storey apartment buildings, Zelenskiy said on Telegram.

In addition to the deaths in Kyiv, which included a 12-year-old girl, at least another 40 people were injured in the capital, according to Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

“Russians have no intention of stopping at Ukraine,” Svyrydenko said, adding that stronger air defenses are “not a question of charity — it is a question of survival, of justice, for all Europe.”

At least four people were wounded in Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine’s southeast, and airstrikes were also felt in the Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv and Odesa regions.

Neighboring Poland scrambled fighter jets as a precautionary measure but there were no violations of Polish airspace, the country’s military said.

“We express our gratitude for the support of NATO and the Royal Netherlands Air Force, whose F-35 fighters helped ensure the safety of Polish skies,” the Polish armed forces operational command said in an X post.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported intercepting 41 Ukrainian drones overnight.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.