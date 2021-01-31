Heavy snow aims for Chicago, New York as winter comes East

New York faces “a beast" as more than a foot of snow could fall across the city from a storm that has already blanketed Chicago and begun spreading across Washington, snarling road and air travel. Manhattan’s Central Park, northern New Jersey, and parts of the lower Hudson Valley could get from 12 to 18 inches of snow starting late Sunday and continuing through Monday, said Jay Engle, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton, New York.“Monday is going to a beast," Engle said. “The intense snow looks to start about 4 or 5 a.m. We’re looking for snow that will be pretty heavy at times throughout the day."Winter storm warnings and watches, as well as weather advisories, stretch from Minnesota to Maine, according to the National Weather Service. Chicago got as much as 9 inches in some areas as the storm passed through on Saturday. A broad area from Washington to northern New England will get from 6 to 12 inches of snow, with some areas getting more as the storm makes its way up the East Coast, said Bob Oravec, a senior branch forecaster with the U.S. Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.

Large winter systems commonly snarl road, rail, and air traffic, as well as spark power outages. At least 550 flights around and into the US were canceled Sunday as of 7:30 a.m., with another 380 set to be scrubbed Monday, according to Flight Aware, an airline tracking service.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan tweeted that “the snow, rain, freezing rain, ice accumulations and high winds will pose challenging road conditions statewide." Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser also urged residents to prepare.

President Joe Biden is monitoring the approaching storm and ensuring federal agencies are coordinating with states on the response, the White House said.There is still some uncertainty with the exact track of the system, which could change snow totals, Engle said. For instance, if it approaches closer to New York City then less snow could fall around the immediate region. Across central Long Island, as well as the lower Hudson River Valley, and southwestern Connecticut, 8 to 12 inches could fall through Tuesday. Washington could get 6 to 10 inches with a coating of ice.Further to the east, Boston could get from 6 to 14 inches, the weather service said.

Winter has been missing for the most part in the Northeast this year.

In New York, Manhattan’s Central Park has had above-normal temperatures for most of the season and has received 10.6 inches of snow to date, 1 inch below normal. Almost all of that came from a single December storm. By contrast, parts of California have seen heavy snow.Some individual runs of computer weather models have been calling for a second round of snow in the Mid-Atlantic states that could bring on extreme totals, which has gained some traction on Twitter. Oravec dismissed them.“There has been some wild projections on some of the models," Oravec said. “The outlier models are fun to look at but they tend not to verify."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

