The new Omicron variant , which has driven the latest surge in Covid-19 infections across the world, contains similar or even lower levels of viral load as Delta, according to two new studies.

Yet to be peer-reviewed, the studies suggest that the best explanation for Omicron's lightning-fast spread is its ability to evade immunity – either natural or generated by past vaccination.

What is viral load?

It is the amount of the virus in an infected person, which is revealed by the CT value of an RT-PCR test. The viral load, the lower the value, the higher the viral load is.

To compare the viral loads of the two variants, researchers studied the PCR test results of the nose and throat swabs collected from infected individuals and found that those who had Delta had a slightly higher viral load than those who had Omicron.

“I was really not expecting to see that," said Yonatan Grad, an infectious-disease specialist at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health in Boston, Massachusetts.

To ascertain that the findings are true, Benjamin Meyer, a virologist at the University of Geneva in Switzerland, and his colleagues measured the number of infectious virus particles on swabs collected from a separate group of almost 150 infected people.

They found no significant difference between the viral loads of vaccinated individuals infected with Omicron and those infected with Delta.

“Naturally, you’d think that higher transmissibility must cause a higher viral load," said Meyer.

He also found that about half of the samples still held the infectious virus five days after the individuals tested positive.

Grad and his colleagues found that five days after an initial positive test for Omicron, about half of tested individuals had viral loads high enough that they were probably still infectious.

Implications of the studies

Experts said that the findings of these studies have implications for government policies on isolation.

This comes as governments around the world have cut down self-isolation and home quarantine periods for people who are testing positive for Covid-19.

In India, the central government has said that patients with mild symptoms can get discharged from home isolation after seven days of testing positive and having experienced no fever for three successive days.

There is also no need for testing prior to discharge.

In the case of patients with moderate symptoms, if there is a resolution of symptoms and the person maintains O2 saturation greater than 93% for three successive days (without oxygen support), they can be discharged as per the advice of the treating medical officer.

On the other hand, if the patient's symptoms do not resolve and they continue to need oxygen support, they will be discharged only after their O2 saturation sustains above the prescribed level for three consecutive days (without support) and their co-morbidities are stable (if they have any).

