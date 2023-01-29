Dara spent over a decade as CEO of Expedia, before he got the call from Uber at a time when the company’s reputation had been dragged down from controversies largely of its own making. His response to the offer to join as CEO went from “Heck, no! Why would I ever do that?" to eventually making a bold move to take on the cleanup process. That’s just one of several twists and turns in Dara’s career that he could not have predicted. I personally know Dara as a compassionate leader. He’s also a truly authentic human being. He brought those qualities and more to our conversation.