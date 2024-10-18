Hedge Fund Regal Indicted by South Korea in Short-Selling Probe

South Korea regulators have indicted Australian hedge fund Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd and a former employee for alleged breaches of short-selling rules.

Bloomberg
Published18 Oct 2024, 06:34 AM IST
Hedge Fund Regal Indicted by South Korea in Short-Selling Probe
Hedge Fund Regal Indicted by South Korea in Short-Selling Probe

South Korea regulators have indicted Australian hedge fund Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd and a former employee for alleged breaches of short-selling rules.

The Korean Prosecutor’s Office has issued an indictment against the former Regal employee for alleged violation of securities trading legislation in 2019, Regal said in a statement Friday. By extension, “Regal Funds Management has also been indicted,” the company said. The charges follow a market-wide review of short selling by the Korean Financial Services Commission, it said.

Regal, which had A$17 billion under management at the end of September, denied the allegations and said it is “considering its rights under South Korean law,” the company said in the statement. It will assess the materiality of any “potential one-off financial impact to the Group,” after receiving a copy of the indictment which it hasn’t yet received.

A spokesman for Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office declined to comment.

Bloomberg News reported in August that South Korea’s prosecutors were asked to conduct an investigation into the hedge fund for alleged capital markets rules violations.

In March, South Korea indicted HSBC Holdings Plc’s Hong Kong unit and three of its traders on allegations of illegal short selling.

Banks and hedge funds are under increased scrutiny in South Korea, as the authorities step up efforts to weed out illegal short-sellers and impose tougher penalties for stock manipulation and other unfair trades. The nation’s financial authorities said this week it uncovered 211.2 billion won worth of illegal short trades by nine global investment banks.

South Korea will lift the ban of short selling from March 2025, a practice it banned since November last year, as the government sought to root out naked shorting. Naked short selling involves selling of shares without borrowing them first — which is illegal in the country.

With assistance from Shinhye Kang and Youkyung Lee.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 06:34 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldHedge Fund Regal Indicted by South Korea in Short-Selling Probe

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Vedanta share price

    472.05
    03:59 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -14.75 (-3.03%)

    Tata Steel share price

    152.35
    03:58 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -2.9 (-1.87%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    342.50
    03:55 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -8.35 (-2.38%)

    Tata Power share price

    450.05
    03:41 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -10.3 (-2.24%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Oberoi Realty share price

    1,905.30
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -125.7 (-6.19%)

    Himadri Speciality Chemical share price

    623.10
    03:59 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -39.7 (-5.99%)

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,039.00
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -65.25 (-5.91%)

    Havells India share price

    1,826.35
    03:53 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -113.2 (-5.84%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mphasis share price

    3,080.30
    03:59 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    169.6 (5.83%)

    Karur Vysya Bank share price

    214.50
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    10.45 (5.12%)

    HEG share price

    2,570.80
    03:44 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    90.65 (3.66%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    225.10
    03:48 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    7.6 (3.49%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,915.000.00
      Chennai
      77,921.000.00
      Delhi
      78,073.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,925.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.