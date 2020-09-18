Hedge funds can't possibly survive the Nasdaq whale

Of course, the temptation is to just follow the footsteps of Masayoshi Son, now nicknamed the Nasdaq whale, and crowd into the same bundle of Big Tech stocks. That would be a bad idea, because it’s not an expression of conviction, but a momentum play that will only end in tears. Plus, Masa Son was dipping into these stocks just for “treasury operations," to earn some returns for the cash he was sitting on. Son was simply day trading; he wasn’t trying to make a career out of stock investing.