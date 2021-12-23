Hedge funds, private equity lure billions from rich Asians

While a crackdown by Beijing on private business and a campaign for common prosperity have jolted Asian markets, the region, already home to more billionaires than any other, is a fast growing hub for private banking. Asia is poised for the biggest jump in individuals with a net worth of at least $30 million, according to a Knight Frank report. By 2025, the region will be home to 24% of all ultra-high net worth individuals, up from 17% a decade earlier, it said.