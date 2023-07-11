Helicopter with 6 foreign tourists crashes near Mount Everest in Nepal: Report

Helicopter with 6 foreign tourists crashes near Mount Everest in Nepal: Report1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 12:51 PM IST
A private helicopter with six people, including five Mexican nationals, has crashed in hilly terrain in Nepal's eastern region near Mount Everest. The exact cause of the crash is not yet known, and rescue operations are underway.
A private commercial helicopter with six people aboard including five Mexican nationals that went missing near the Mount Everest area in Nepal on Tuesday has crashed in a hilly terrain in the country's eastern region, officials said as quoted by PTI.
