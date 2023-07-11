Helicopter with 6 foreign tourists crashes near Mount Everest in Nepal: Report

A private commercial helicopter with six people aboard including five Mexican nationals that went missing near the Mount Everest area in Nepal on Tuesday has crashed in a hilly terrain in the country's eastern region, officials said as quoted by PTI.

Gyanendra Bhul, Manager at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) said that the Manang Air NA-MV chopper took off from Surke Airport in Solukhumbu district at 10:04 am for Kathmandu and suddenly lost contact at an altitude above 12,000 feet at 10:13 am.

The chopper crashed in the Lamjura area of Likhupike Rural Municipality in the remote mountainous Solukhumbu district. A detailed report is yet to come as a rescue operation is underway, said a senior official at TIA.

“Locals have informed us that the helicopter crashed with a loud explosion and they saw fire at the crash site," the official said.

The last location of the chopper was tracked at 10:12 am in the Lamjura Pass area, said Raju Neupane, operation and safety manager of Manang Air. Local police have been mobilized in the area.

Earlier, two helicopters sent to locate the crash site had to return due to bad weather, the senior airport official said, adding that the exact reason behind the crash is not known yet.

Five Mexican nationals and pilot Chet B Gurung were aboard the helicopter.

Sagar Kadel, an Airport official said that weather conditions had caused changes to be made to the helicopter's planned flight route. It is common for flights to be delayed and routes changed during the monsoon season amid heavy rains.

In May, the tourist and mountaineering season ended with the onset of the rainy season. This time, tourist flights to the mountains are less common due to poor visibility and unpredictable weather conditions.

Founded in 1997, Manang Air is a helicopter airline based in Kathmandu. It has been operating helicopters in commercial air transportation within the Nepalese territory under the Regulation of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.

The company provides chartered services and is focused on personalized services such as adventure flights helicopter excursions or expedition work.

(With inputs from agencies)