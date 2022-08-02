Hellfire R9X: All you need to now about the missile that killed Al Qaeda chief

The US President Joe Biden on Monday confirmed that a US drone missile strike conducted by the CIA had killed Al Qaeda chief and key plotter of the 9/11 terrorist attack, Ayman al Zawahiri
NEW DELHI :The US President Joe Biden on Monday confirmed that a US drone missile strike conducted by the CIA had killed Al Qaeda chief and key plotter of the 9/11 terrorist attack, Ayman al Zawahiri. President Biden also informed that no casualties among the civilians happened, in the operation that was conducted over the weekend.
The US President said that justice has been delivered, adding, "No matter how long it takes, no matter where you hide, if you are a threat to our people, the US will find you and take you out."
According to media reports, the Hellfire R9X missile has been previously used to kill a few high profile terrorists before Zawahiri was eliminated on 31 July in Afghanistan.
Here's a look at the secret missile that turned the Al Qaeda chief into ashes
The missile is designed in a way that it can shove more than 100 pounds of metal in order to kill its target, be it a car or building.
The most lethal aspect of the R9X is the halo of six long blades which are packed inside that deploy through the skin of the missile moments before impact to ensure that it shreds anything in its tracks.
Why was the Hellfire R9X missile developed?
As per several media reports, the reason behind the development of the Hellfire R9X missile was to minimize civilian deaths and it came into existence when former president Barack Obama was in office. Notably, the weapon was also developed to eliminate doubts regarding the structural stoutness of a building such as mud and thatch huts which terrorists usually use as a hideout.
Who others were killed by the Hellfire R9X missile?
Before turning Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri into ashes, the Hellfire R9X missile has been used in other operations as well. In January 2019, the weapon was used to kill Jamal al-Badawi whereas Ahmad Hasan Abu Khayr al-Masri was killed in February 2017.
Al-Badawi was in Yemen when the Pentagon used the R9X missile to kill him and he was a part of the team led by Ayman al-Zawahiri that was behind the bombing of the USS Cole, media reports said.
Who was Ayman al-Zawahiri?
Zawahiri took over the leadership of Al-Qaeda after the US Forces hunted down Osama bin Laden in Jalalabad of Pakistan.
He served three years as a surgeon in the Egyptian Army, but his journey from an eye surgeon to becoming a most wanted global terrorist started after he met Laden in 1986, and joined Laden as his personal advisor and physician. In 1993, he took over the leadership of Islamic Jihad in Egypt and was found to be involved in the killing of over 1,200 Egyptians.
Zawahiri on US radar
Years later, Zawahiri became number two on the list of "most wanted terrorists" announced by the US government in 2001. His whereabouts were a mystery for several years, but he was believed to be hiding along the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
In January 2006, the US had earlier tried to kill Zawahiri in a missile strike near Pakistan's border with Afghanistan. The attack killed four al-Qaeda members, but Zawahiri survived and appeared on video two weeks later, warning US President George W Bush that neither he nor "all the powers on earth" could bring his death "one second closer".
Zawahiri's targeted killing comes a year after the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban's takeover of the country.
