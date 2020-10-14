Help wanted at covid-19 testing labs

The Orange County Public Health Laboratory in California has three open positions, including one that has been vacant for six months, said laboratory director Megan Crumpler. The lab has set aside its federal Covid-19 aid for use in hiring. But it hasn’t been able to find people to fill the positions, which is also delaying some of the laboratory’s long-overdue IT, training and quality-assurance projects, she said. The lab needed two people to work weekends before the pandemic. Now it needs 11.