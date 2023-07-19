comScore
Henley Passport Index 2023: Indian citizens can travel to 57 countries visa free. Check full list here

 1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 09:58 AM IST Sanchari Ghosh

India has improved its passport ranking, now ranked 80th, allowing visa-free travel to 57 destinations. However, Indian passport holders still need a visa for 177 destinations.

Indian passport holders need a visa to enter 177 destinations across the world in countries like China, Japan, Russia, the United States (HT_PRINT)Premium
India has significantly improved its passport ranking by rising 5 spots from last years and is now ranked 80th in the latest Henley Passport Index. Owning to this, Indians can travel to 57 destinations completely visa free or visas on arrival arrangements. 

However, it is to be noted here that India has scored poorly in mobility. Hence, Indian passport holders need a visa to enter 177 destinations across the world in countries like China, Japan, Russia, the United States, and the entire European Union. 

Check Full list here: 

Barbados

Bhutan

Bolivia

British Virgin Islands

Burundi 

Cambodia

Cape Verde Islands

Comoro Islands

Djibouti *

Dominica

El Salvador

Fiji

Gabon

Grenada

Guinea-Bissau

Haiti

Indonesia *

Iran *

Jamaica

Jordan *

Kazakhstan

Laos

Macao (SAR China)

Madagascar *

Maldives

Marshall Islands *

Mauritania *

Mauritius

Micronesia

Montserrat

Mozambique *

Myanmar *

Nepal

Niue

Oman

Palau Islands

Qatar

Rwanda *

Samoa *

Senegal

Seychelles *

Sierra Leone *

Somalia

Sri Lanka *

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia *

St. Vincent

Tanzania *

Thailand *

Timor-Leste *

Togo *

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

Zimbabwe

As per the report, Singapore has replaced Japan for having the world’s most powerful passport, allowing visa-free entry to 192 global destinations, according to the latest Henley Passport Index.

After five years at the top, Japan dropped to third place as the number of destinations its passport can access without a visa fell, according to the ranking published by London-based immigration consultancy Henley & Partners.

The US, which once topped the ranking nearly a decade ago, slid two places to eighth place. The UK, after a Brexit-induced slump, jumped two places to fourth, a position it last held in 2017.

Henley’s ranking tracks data from the International Air Transport Association. The methodology differs from other passport indexes like one published by financial advisory Arton Capital, which put the United Arab Emirates in pole position last year.

