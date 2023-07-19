Henley Passport Index 2023: Indian citizens can travel to 57 countries visa free. Check full list here1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 09:58 AM IST
India has improved its passport ranking, now ranked 80th, allowing visa-free travel to 57 destinations. However, Indian passport holders still need a visa for 177 destinations.
India has significantly improved its passport ranking by rising 5 spots from last years and is now ranked 80th in the latest Henley Passport Index. Owning to this, Indians can travel to 57 destinations completely visa free or visas on arrival arrangements.
