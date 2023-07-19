India has improved its passport ranking, now ranked 80th, allowing visa-free travel to 57 destinations. However, Indian passport holders still need a visa for 177 destinations.
India has significantly improved its passport ranking by rising 5 spots from last years and is now ranked 80th in the latest Henley Passport Index. Owning to this, Indians can travel to 57 destinations completely visa free or visas on arrival arrangements.
However, it is to be noted here that India has scored poorly in mobility. Hence, Indian passport holders need a visa to enter 177 destinations across the world in countries like China, Japan, Russia, the United States, and the entire European Union.
Check Full list here:
Barbados
Bhutan
Bolivia
British Virgin Islands
Burundi
Cambodia
Cape Verde Islands
Comoro Islands
Djibouti *
Dominica
El Salvador
Fiji
Gabon
Grenada
Guinea-Bissau
Haiti
Indonesia *
Iran *
Jamaica
Jordan *
Kazakhstan
Laos
Macao (SAR China)
Madagascar *
Maldives
Marshall Islands *
Mauritania *
Mauritius
Micronesia
Montserrat
Mozambique *
Myanmar *
Nepal
Niue
Oman
Palau Islands
Qatar
Rwanda *
Samoa *
Senegal
Seychelles *
Sierra Leone *
Somalia
Sri Lanka *
St. Kitts and Nevis
St. Lucia *
St. Vincent
Tanzania *
Thailand *
Timor-Leste *
Togo *
Trinidad and Tobago
Tunisia
Tuvalu
Vanuatu
Zimbabwe
As per the report, Singapore has replaced Japan for having the world’s most powerful passport, allowing visa-free entry to 192 global destinations, according to the latest Henley Passport Index.
After five years at the top, Japan dropped to third place as the number of destinations its passport can access without a visa fell, according to the ranking published by London-based immigration consultancy Henley & Partners.
The US, which once topped the ranking nearly a decade ago, slid two places to eighth place. The UK, after a Brexit-induced slump, jumped two places to fourth, a position it last held in 2017.
Henley’s ranking tracks data from the International Air Transport Association. The methodology differs from other passport indexes like one published by financial advisory Arton Capital, which put the United Arab Emirates in pole position last year.
Henley’s ranking tracks data from the International Air Transport Association. The methodology differs from other passport indexes like one published by financial advisory Arton Capital, which put the United Arab Emirates in pole position last year.