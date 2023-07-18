Henley Passport Index 2023: Singapore passport is world’s most powerful, replacing Japan1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 07:17 PM IST
Singapore has replaced Japan for having the world’s most powerful passport, allowing visa-free entry to 192 global destinations, according to the latest Henley Passport Index
The updated 2023 Henley Passport Index Tuesday placed Singapore as the world's most powerful passport with visa-free access to 192 travel destinations out of 227 around the world.
