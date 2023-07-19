The recent shift in passport rankings, with Singapore topping the charts, granting visa-free access to 192 global destinations and the United States sliding to more spots to take the eighth place can be attributed to several factors. The biggest one is the diplomatic relationship with other nations. The Henley Passport Index, which measures visa-free access to 227 destinations, serves as the basis for this assessment.

Why diplomatic relationships play crucial role in passport ranking?

The Henley Passport Index ranks the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without having to apply for a visa.

Now if no visa is required, then a score with value is 1 for that passport. The same applies if you can obtain a visa on arrival, a visitor’s permit, or an electronic travel authority (ETA) when entering the destination.

And, owing to good relationship with other countries over the past decade, Singapore has seen a significant improvement in its passport power, gaining visa-free access to an impressive 25 additional destinations. In contrast, the United States has experienced a decade-long decline, securing access to just 12 more destinations during the same period.

Pointing at the reasons for United State's declining relationship with other countries, Annie Pforzheimer, a former U.S. Department of State career diplomat, suggested. as reported Skift, that the country's static state of affairs is likely to remain due to “the lack of a demand from inside the U.S. for a change in policy, the extreme political risk for any group or politician who unwittingly facilitates travel by a terrorist, and the fact that tourism has surged post-pandemic anyway, even with a restrictive visa waiver program."

“Unfortunately, that status quo, over time, may well contribute to a decline in US soft power if businesses struggle to invite partners to trade shows and meetings, tourists encounter needless application delays and look elsewhere, and open xenophobia erodes the public reputation of the US as a world leader," said Pforzheimer.

Unless such issues are addressed, it is unlikely that US passport will get stronger any time soon, despite the fact that it is one of the most influential countries in the world.