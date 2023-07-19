Henley Passport Index 2023: Why Singapore's passport is stronger than United States. Explained2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 02:55 PM IST
Singapore has topped the passport rankings with visa-free access to 192 global destinations, while the US has slid to eighth place due to its declining diplomatic relationships.
The recent shift in passport rankings, with Singapore topping the charts, granting visa-free access to 192 global destinations and the United States sliding to more spots to take the eighth place can be attributed to several factors. The biggest one is the diplomatic relationship with other nations. The Henley Passport Index, which measures visa-free access to 227 destinations, serves as the basis for this assessment.
