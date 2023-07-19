Pointing at the reasons for United State's declining relationship with other countries, Annie Pforzheimer, a former U.S. Department of State career diplomat, suggested. as reported Skift, that the country's static state of affairs is likely to remain due to “the lack of a demand from inside the U.S. for a change in policy, the extreme political risk for any group or politician who unwittingly facilitates travel by a terrorist, and the fact that tourism has surged post-pandemic anyway, even with a restrictive visa waiver program."