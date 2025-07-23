Henley Passport Index: List of 59 countries where Indians can travel visa-free; check the 2 NEW destinations here

The Indian passport has strengthened its position globally, jumping eight spots to rank 77th on the Henley Passport Index 2025. While Indian passport holders now have visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 59 destinations, the climb is notable, especially after a five-rank drop last year.

The Henley Passport Index ranks 199 countries based on the number of destinations their citizens can travel to without a prior visa. Despite adding only two new destinations to its visa-free tally, India’s upward move signals improving global mobility.

Where can Indians travel Visa-Free or with Visa-on-Arrival? Among the most popular countries that do not require a visa for Indian travellers:

• Malaysia

• Indonesia

• Maldives

• Thailand

Several others offer a visa-on-arrival (VOA):

• Sri Lanka

• Macau

• Myanmar

Two new countries added to the visa-free travel list are the Philippines and Sri Lanka. According to the full list, Indian passport holders currently enjoy visa-free or VOA access to 59 destinations, including:

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

St. Lucia

St. Kitts and Nevis

Zimbabwe

Sri Lanka

Vanuatu

Somalia

Sierra Leone

Seychelles

Senegal

Tuvalu

Samoa

Trinidad and Tobago

Qatar

Timor-Leste

Rwanda

Tanzania

Thailand

Philippines

Madagascar

Haiti

Macao (SAR China)

Dominica

Guinea-Bissau

Djibouti

Grenada

Cook Islands

Laos

Kiribati

Kenya

Kazakhstan

Comoro Islands

Jordan

Fiji

Jamaica

Cape Verde Islands

Ethiopia

Cambodia

Iran

Indonesia

Burundi

Angola

Barbados

Bhutan

Bolivia

British Virgin Islands

Malaysia

Maldives

Marshall Islands

Mauritius

Micronesia

Mongolia

Mozambique

Myanmar

Namibia

Nepal

Niue

Palau Islands Asia leads the way in global mobility While India is slowly improving, Asian countries dominate the top ranks on the Henley Index:

Singapore holds the top position with visa-free access to 193 destinations.

Japan and South Korea follow with access to 190 destinations.

European passports from France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and others rank third with entry to 189 destinations. At the bottom of the list is Afghanistan, with visa-free access to only 25 destinations.

Interestingly, China has seen a sharp rise over the years—from 94th in 2015 to 60th in 2025—though it still lacks access to Europe’s Schengen region.

What does this mean for Indian travellers India’s rise in the global passport index may be modest, but it reflects growing diplomatic reach and international cooperation. As more countries open their borders to Indian travellers without stringent visa policies, global access continues to expand, albeit slowly.