Henley Passport Index: List of 59 countries where Indians can travel visa-free; check the 2 NEW destinations here

The Indian passport has strengthened its position globally, jumping eight spots to rank 77th on the Henley Passport Index 2025. While Indian passport holders now have visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 59 destinations, the climb is notable, especially after a five-rank drop last year.
The Henley Passport Index ranks 199 countries based on the number of destinations their citizens can travel to without a prior visa. Despite adding only two new destinations to its visa-free tally, India’s upward move signals improving global mobility.
Among the most popular countries that do not require a visa for Indian travellers:
• Malaysia
• Indonesia
• Maldives
• Thailand
Several others offer a visa-on-arrival (VOA):
• Sri Lanka
• Macau
• Myanmar
According to the full list, Indian passport holders currently enjoy visa-free or VOA access to 59 destinations, including:
While India is slowly improving, Asian countries dominate the top ranks on the Henley Index:
At the bottom of the list is Afghanistan, with visa-free access to only 25 destinations.
Interestingly, China has seen a sharp rise over the years—from 94th in 2015 to 60th in 2025—though it still lacks access to Europe’s Schengen region.
India’s rise in the global passport index may be modest, but it reflects growing diplomatic reach and international cooperation. As more countries open their borders to Indian travellers without stringent visa policies, global access continues to expand, albeit slowly.