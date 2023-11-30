Henry Kissinger, former US Secretary of State, dies aged 100
The former United States Secretary of State and noted diplomat Henry Kissinger has passed away at his home in Connecticut. He was 100 years old.
His company Kissinger Associates announced his death in a statement on the evening of November 29. No cause of death has been given.
Kissinger served as Secretary of State under US President Richard Nixon.
This is a breaking story, more details are awaited…
