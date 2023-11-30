Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Henry Kissinger, former US Secretary of State, dies aged 100

Henry Kissinger, former US Secretary of State, dies aged 100

Livemint

Henry Kissinger, former US Secretary of State, dies aged 100

A file photo of Henry Kissinger.

The former United States Secretary of State and noted diplomat Henry Kissinger has passed away at his home in Connecticut. He was 100 years old.

His company Kissinger Associates announced his death in a statement on the evening of November 29. No cause of death has been given.

Kissinger served as Secretary of State under US President Richard Nixon.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited…

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.