Henry Kissinger on a potential artificial intelligence arms race2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 04:11 AM IST
You know there will also be an artificial intelligence arms race, but it's going to be different. Because in the previous arms races, you could develop plausible theories about how you might prevail. It would be a totally new problem intellectually, veteran US diplomat Henry Kissinger said during an interview with CBS news recently.
