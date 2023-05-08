Henry Kissinger on a potential artificial intelligence arms race

Kissinger, an architect of the cold war policy towards the Soviet Union as secretary of state under Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford said under a wartime situation, for example, in which AI recommends a course of action that the President and his advisors consider horrifyingly unwise. "In relying on the answer, we cannot double-check it," said Kissinger, "because we cannot review all the knowledge that the machine has acquired. We are giving it that knowledge. But this will be one of the big debates. I am now trying to do what I did with respect to nuclear weapons, to call attention to the importance of the impact of this evolution."