Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the cold war without bloodshed but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, took his last breath on Tuesday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin offered deep condolences over Gorbachev's demise and will send an official telegram to his family in the morning.
Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the cold war without bloodshed but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, took his last breath on Tuesday. He was 91 years old. In an official statement as quoted by the news agency The AP, the Central Clinical Hospital confirmed that Gorbachev died after a long illness.
He was in power for even less than seven years and unleashed a breathtaking series of many changes, which resulted in the collapse of the Soviet Union, the freeing of Eastern European nations from Russian domination, and the end of decades of East-West nuclear confrontation.
All you need to know about Mikhail Gorbachev
1) Gorbachev became Soviet leader in March 1985 and he resigned on December 25, 1991. He made many changes, including the Soviet breakup, which bore no resemblance to the transformation.
2) In a 1992 interview, Gorbachev after leaving office told The AP, "I see myself as a man who started the reforms that were necessary for the country and for Europe and the world. I am often asked, would I have started it all again if I had to repeat it? Yes, indeed, with more persistence and determination."
3) The last Soviet leader also won the 1990 Novel Peace Prize for his role in ending the Cold War. He spent years collecting accolades and awards from all corners of the world. However, Russians blamed him for the 1991 implosion of the Soviet Union.
4) His run for president in 1996 was a national joke, and he polled less than 1% of the vote.
5) He also freed political prisoners, allowed open debate and multi-candidate elections, gave his countrymen freedom to travel, halted religious oppression, reduced nuclear arsenals, established closer ties with the West, and did not resist the fall of Communist regimes in Eastern European satellite states.
6) In 1997, he resorted to making a TV advertisement for Pizza Hut to earn money for his charitable foundation.
7) French President Emmanuel Macron called him a "man of peace whose choices opened up a path of liberty for Russians. His commitment to peace in Europe changed our shared history."
8) As a supporter of the free press, he extended help to Russia's leading independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, founded in 1993, and donated part of his Nobel winnings to help it buy its first computers.
