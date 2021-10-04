Here are the biggest revelations from the Pandora Papers leak

One of the most “troubling revelations" for the U.S. was the role of South Dakota, Nevada and other states that have adopted financial secrecy laws that “rival those of offshore jurisdictions" and demonstrate America’s “expanding complicity in the offshore economy," said the Washington Post, one of the ICIJ’s media partners. A former vice president of the Dominican Republic finalized several trusts in South Dakota to store his personal wealth and shares of one of the country’s largest sugar producers, the paper said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}