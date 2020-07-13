Here’s an investment that perfectly tracks the economy

True GDP bonds would be quite different. At the very highest level they would be a form of insurance for governments against a drop in tax receipts. The private-sector buyers act as the insurer. To work, the buyers as a group need to be stronger than the government, and need not to be the taxpayers of the government. Your own taxpayers can’t insure your tax receipts, so the small investors who have piled into Italy’s new bonds are exactly the wrong customers.