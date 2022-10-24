With Rishi Sunak becoming the first Indian-origin politician to head the United Kingdom after Penny Mordaunt pulled out of the contest to lead the Conservative Party, Sunak will will now be handed the key to Downing Street amid the United Kingdom facing enormous economic challenges.

Here are 10 facts about about his connection with India:

1) He is the first UK parliamentarian, MP from Yorkshire, to take take oath on the Bhagavad Gita in the Parliament.

2) Sunak's both parents are are of Indian descent. His parents, pharmacists, migrated from East Africa to the UK in the 1960s.

3) The new UK PM is married to Infosys chief Narayan Murthy's daughter Akshata Murthy and have two daughters - Krishna and Anoushka.

4) Sunak lit Diwali diyas at his residence on Downing Street, when he was Chancellor of the Exchequer under Boris Johnson's leadership.

5) Sunak often speaks of how his family reminded him often about values and culture. He speaks of his heritage too.

6) Rishi Sunak is a Stanford University graduate and a former investment banker.

7) To meet his in-laws, Sunak visits Bangalore with his wife and two children.

8) In summer of 2022, while campaigning for the PM's post, Sunak had to face criticism on various fronts including his lavish house, expensive suits, and shoes. He shared a statement that the Bhagavad Gita often rescues him during stressful situations.

9) He has a net worth of over 700 million pounds and is very vested in properties in the UK.

10) Sunak likes to play cricket to keep fit.