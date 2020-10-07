Here’s what Australia’s Budget means for stocks

Australia’s decision to support a swath of industries to help stimulate an economic recovery in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic means there will be few “losers" in the stockmarket, according to analysts.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg unveiled a budget Tuesday that forecast a shortfall of A$213.7 billion ($152 billion) in fiscal 2021 and pushes debt and deficit to a peacetime record amid a raft of tax cuts, wage subsidies and investment in infrastructure and manufacturing. Australia’s benchmark stock index was little changed as of 11:02 a.m. Sydney time.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg unveiled a budget Tuesday that forecast a shortfall of A$213.7 billion ($152 billion) in fiscal 2021 and pushes debt and deficit to a peacetime record amid a raft of tax cuts, wage subsidies and investment in infrastructure and manufacturing. Australia's benchmark stock index was little changed as of 11:02 a.m. Sydney time.

Australia is trying to drive a private-sector led recovery and get people back to work as it seeks to recover from its first recession in more than three decades. Potential tax cuts may support discretionary retailers such as Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. and JB Hi-Fi Ltd., while mining and construction firms might benefit from plans to boost infrastructure spending.

“A stimulatory Federal Budget is positive for the share market," Commsec Chief Economist Craig James wrote in an Oct. 6 note. “Economic recovery is the aim, and that requires lower taxes, increased spending, job training and re-skilling workers. There are few losers."

Here’s what analysts are saying:

Commsec:

Tax cuts have scope to boost consumer and business spending; If people are confident about job prospects then discretionary retailers such as Harvey Norman, Premier Investments and JB Hi-Fi will benefit

Interest rates to stay low for next three years, meaning capital growth and dividends will be important to attract investors; NOTE: Fortescue, AMP among companies with highest projected dividend yield next 12 months, based on BDVD forecasts: Bloomberg data

Infrastructure spending plans, state government incentives and low rates to support mining and construction sectors; Adelaide Brighton, Lendlease, Boral, Brickworks and Bluescope may benefit

Decision to extend first home deposit plan may support property developers and residential builders like Stockland, Mirvac, James Hardie

CSL, Cochlear, Resmed may benefit from plans to boost manufacturing spending, while fuel security plan may help Santos, Woodside, Senex and Ampol

Still, migration outlook remains uncertain; Lack of foreign students, tourists and workers may impact travel firms, airlines and other tourism-based businesses

NOTE: May impact firms including Crown Resorts, Star Entertainment, Qantas, Flight Centre, Corporate Travel Management: Bloomberg

See ASX 200 rising to 6,450-6,550 by June 2021; Benchmark closed Tuesday at 5,962.07 Jefferies:

Budget supportive for healthcare sector, with focus on coronavirus diagnosis

Government unveiled increased funding for clinical labs to go with previously announced spending for aged and primary care

Reasonably benign regulatory environment for Australian health and aged care firms in near- to medium-term during Covid-19 and its aftermath

No changes to forecasts for stocks including Estia Health, Healius, Japara, Regis Healthcare, Sonic Healthcare, Sigma and Virtus Health Citi:

Budget actually results in “significant step-down in stimulus provided" in 2021

Stay cautious on discretionary retailers with elevated P/E ratios; Impact on retail demand is positive but needs to clear high hurdle in 2021

Volume of stimulus from tax cuts and pensioner payments “pale in comparison to the stimulus paid in June and September 2020"

Wage subsidy plan may boost Ebit 1% for retailers that can add staff, particularly supermarkets; Full expense of capex may lift operating cash flows 5%-10%

Super Retail, Coles and Woolworths may benefit from these changes

Infrastructure spending proposals may drive small earnings uplift at Adelaide Brighton, Boral

Homebuilder program not extended; While it did pull forward some work into FY21, medium-term housing risks from stimulus wind-back and border closures remain Bloomberg Intelligence:

Based on government’s own “highly optimistic economic projections," the fiscal boost from budget falls well short

Government opted for modest package of measures targeting private-sector led recovery rather than boosting aggregate demand

Employment not seen returning to pre-Covid levels until late 2022, a slower recovery than the recession in the 1980s

The economic effects of this poor fiscal response and its early withdrawal are evident in the government’s labor market projections" Morgan Stanley:

Budget is a stockmarket friendly one with focus on consumption support and business clear

Sets a stage where equities positioning is important; “Leveraging to the broader fiscal theme, gaining exposure to longer dated reopening plays and embracing more broadly the prospect of cyclicality and rotation has been reinforce"

Consumer stimulus carries greater duration, infrastructure offers stability, while virus evolution remains key

See measures supporting business investment and lower unemployment as positive for banks

Changes to private health insurance seen supportive of system and may also feed into hospital operators

Healius and Sonic Healthcare have exposure to Covid-19 testing, which secured additional government funding; Suggests upside to current test assumptions, although volume will reflect demand

While there was some additional investment for aged care, more details for sector not expected until 2021

Construction components of budget support preference for Adelaide Brighton amid focus on “shovel-ready" small-to-medium sized projects projects Macquarie:

Australian budget deficit is large but broadly within range of market expectations

Pro-growth budget seen as supportive of a rising equity market, although given most measures were pre-announced the immediate impact is seen as minimal

Consumer spending support likely from tax cuts and payments to the elderly

Infrastructure investment likely to help companies including Downer EDI, Monadelphous Group, Cimic, Service Stream and Transurban, while construction firms CSR, Adelaide Brighton and Boral to also benefit

‘We see a global wave of infrastructure stimulus as positive for resource stocks. Investors should continue to rotate to value and companies negatively impacted by Covid-19"

