'Here to kill Queen Elizabeth,' Windsor Castle intruder claims revenge for Jallianwala Bagh massacre2 min read . 06:17 PM IST
It is also revenge for those who have been killed, humiliated and discriminated on because of their race, intruder said
"I am here to kill the queen (Elizabeth)," the man who entered Windsor Castle home on Christmas Day last year told the British court on Wednesday adding that it was revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, who has been charged under Britain's Treason Act, had spent months planning the attack and trying to gain access to the royal family, and last year, he entered the castle on Christmas Day last year wearing a mask and holding a crossbow.
He had even shot a video before he entered the grounds of the castle where he was heard saying, "I am sorry for what I have done and what I will do. I am going to attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, queen of the royal family."
"This is revenge for those who died in the 1919 massacre," Chail said, referring to an incident when British troops shot dead nearly 400 Sikhs in their holy city of Amritsar in northwestern India.
"It is also revenge for those who have been killed, humiliated and discriminated on because of their race," he said.
Indians have long demanded a formal apology from Britain for what is also known as the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, when British troops opened fire on unarmed civilians who had gathered to protest against a colonial law.
The queen was at the castle on the day of the intrusion with her son and heir Prince Charles and other close family members.
On Wednesday, Chail appeared for the hearing through videolink, where he confirmed his name, his date of birth and gave his address as Broadmoor, a high-security psychiatric hospital. He did not enter a plea.
The prosecution said Chail had entered the grounds at 8.10 a.m. and was spotted by a protection officer in an area where the intruder would have access to the private quarters of the castle.
The officer, who said Chail looked like something out of a vigilante film or dressed for Halloween in a hood and mask, asked: "Can I help you?"
The court heard that Chail responded: "I am here to kill the queen". The officer drew his taser and shouted at Chail to get on his knees and drop the crossbow. Chail complied.
(With inputs from agencies)
