Here's how Indians are celebrating Chhath Puja in America |Watch
Chhath Puja, a four-day festival, was celebrated with fervor and joy by Indian-Americans in the USA, with devotees gathering at river banks and lakes to make offerings to the Sun.
Chhath Puja is celebrated with huge fervour and joy in Bihar and western Uttar Pradesh. The four-day long festival was celebrated by a large number of Indian-Americans in the USA on Sunday.
“The four-day festival is celeebrated in the honour of the Sun. During this festival, people observe strict fast without water, and also make offerings to the light of the rising and the setting sun. During the celebrations, ladies stand in a water body throughout the day," wrote @biharfoundation on X, formerly Twitter.
