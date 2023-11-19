Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Here's how Indians are celebrating Chhath Puja in America |Watch

Here's how Indians are celebrating Chhath Puja in America |Watch

Livemint

Chhath Puja, a four-day festival, was celebrated with fervor and joy by Indian-Americans in the USA, with devotees gathering at river banks and lakes to make offerings to the Sun.

Jabalpur: Devotees perform Chhath Puja rituals at the banks of the Narmada river, in Jabalpur, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_19_2023_000514B)

Chhath Puja is celebrated with huge fervour and joy in Bihar and western Uttar Pradesh. The four-day long festival was celebrated by a large number of Indian-Americans in the USA on Sunday.

Hundreds of Indian-Americans gathered at river banks, lakes and makeshift water bodies across the United States to celebrate the festival on Sunday.

From singing folk songs to observing fasts, the Indian American community celebrated the festival and made it a success. Chhath celebrations were observed in several states across the US including Bentonville, California, New Jersey, Texas, and Washington DC.

In California, USA, hundreds of Indians of the Bihari community came together to celebrate the festival. News agency PTI, shared the visuals of devotees standing in water bodies and worshipping the Sun and offering fruits.

“The four-day festival is celeebrated in the honour of the Sun. During this festival, people observe strict fast without water, and also make offerings to the light of the rising and the setting sun. During the celebrations, ladies stand in a water body throughout the day," wrote @biharfoundation on X, formerly Twitter.

