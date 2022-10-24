Here's how Rishi Sunak wants to build UK-India relationship in his tenure

"Sixty years after my Naniji boarded a plane in East Africa, on a warm sunny evening in October, her great-grandaughters, my kids, played in the street outside our home, painted Rangoli on the doorstep, lit sparklers and diyas; had fun like so many other families on Diwali. Except the street was Downing Street, and the door was the door to No. 11," said Sunak, in his campaign video a few months ago.