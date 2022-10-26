After taking charge as UK PM, Rishi Sunak's first tweet reads THIS

After taking charge as UK PM, Rishi Sunak's first tweet reads THIS1 min read . 11:14 AM IST
Soon after taking charge as UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak spoke to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday evening and said that the United Kingdom will always stand with the war-hit nation.
He expressed UK's solidarity and support for the Ukrainian people.
“A privilege to speak to the President of Ukraine@ZelenskyyUa this evening. Both he and the Ukrainian people can count on the UK's continued solidarity and support. We will always stand with Ukraine," Sunak tweeted.
"I believe that the partnership between our states, as well as Britain's... leadership in defending democracy and freedom, will continue to strengthen further," Zelensky said after the phone call, in his daily address to the nation.
Rishi Sunak has formally taken charge as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister after an audience with King Charles III on Tuesday. The 42-year-old former Chancellor of Exchequer, a devout Hindu, is the youngest British prime minister in 210 years. He is also Britain's first Hindu Prime Minister.
Sunak also held a conversation with US President Joe Biden over a phone call and both the nations reaffirmed their special relationship. They agreed on various important issues during the conversation, said the White House as quoted by Reuters.
In an official statement, the White House informed that Biden and Sunak agreed on the importance of supporting Ukraine, the importance of working together to address the challenges posed by China, secure sustainable energy resources, and their commitment to the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.
