Things you can learn from Warren Buffett’s mistakes

In the letter accompanying Berkshire’s 1985 annual report, Buffett attributed the focus on mistakes to Munger, who “has always emphasized the study of mistakes rather than successes, both in business and other aspects of life." Such emphasis does not appear to be the norm among American investing icons and corporate superstars. I looked through the oeuvre of Amazon. com Inc. founder and former Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos, also known for his smart shareholder letters, and in 24 years of letters found just five uses of “mistake," only three of which could be construed as Bezos acknowledging that he had made or might make one.