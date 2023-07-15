Here's what Priyanka Chopra Jonas said on Hollywood actors' strike as labour battle takes turn2 min read 15 Jul 2023, 02:47 PM IST
Emily Blunt, Rami Malek and Matt Damon walked out of the premiere of their film 'Oppenheimer' in London as part of the ongoing Hollywood industry strike. Now, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has opened up about the issue.
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has expressed her support for the strike initiated by Hollywood's actors' union and conveyed her solidarity with fellow industry professionals.
