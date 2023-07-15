Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has expressed her support for the strike initiated by Hollywood's actors' union and conveyed her solidarity with fellow industry professionals.

Following failed negotiations for a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA) voted to join screenwriters in a joint strike, marking the first such strike since 1980. Notably, this is also the first instance since 1960 when two major Hollywood unions have simultaneously gone on strike.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared her stance on the matter, stating, ""I stand with my union and colleagues. In solidarity, we build a better tomorrow. #SagAftraStrong #SagAftraStrike." Alongside her message, she posted an image featuring the logo of SAG-AFTRA.

Notable actors, including Emily Blunt, Rami Malek and Matt Damon, have made a powerful statement by walking out of the premiere of their upcoming film Oppenheimer in London.

The Hollywood labour battle has taken a significant turn as actors and writers join forces, marking the largest industry strike in over six decades. This joint effort poses a significant threat to the media sector, potentially grinding it to a standstill.

With the simultaneous strike of actors and writers, the remaining productions that managed to continue filming during the past two months since the screenwriters' work stoppage now face the risk of being shut down. The impact on the industry is profound, as the collaborative efforts of both actors and writers are crucial to the creation of captivating on-screen content.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently appeared in the Prime Video series Citadel, has made her mark in Hollywood through her roles in the television series Quantico and movies such as Baywatch, Isn't It Romantic, The Matrix Resurrections and Love Again.

As the strike unfolds, it signifies a crucial moment for the entertainment industry, with actors and writers banding together to advocate for their rights and strive for a more equitable future. The unity displayed by these industry professionals underscores the significance of their collective voice in shaping the trajectory of the industry.